JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 788,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,251. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

