JMP Securities Trims Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price to $31.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

VRDN stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 481,269 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

