Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.71 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

