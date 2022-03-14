Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $676,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.92 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

