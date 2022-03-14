Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.78 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.
JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
