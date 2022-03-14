Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.