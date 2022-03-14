Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

COST stock opened at $529.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $322.38 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day moving average is $503.72. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

