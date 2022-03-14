Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,784 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

MGV opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

