Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $86.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

