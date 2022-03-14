Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,995 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

