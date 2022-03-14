JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.63

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 25188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.
YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.74.
JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
