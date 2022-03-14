JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.63

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 25188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $10,903,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

