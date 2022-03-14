JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Target Price to €66.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($78.26) to €66.00 ($71.74) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($71.74) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BWAGF stock remained flat at $$63.26 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

