JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 85

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 85 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SVNLY. Barclays dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of SVNLY stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 245,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

