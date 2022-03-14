JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 63

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

