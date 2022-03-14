Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.