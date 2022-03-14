Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $53.53.
About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.