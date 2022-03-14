JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Target Price to $25.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

ATHM traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,500. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autohome by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Autohome by 50.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

