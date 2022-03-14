JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.
KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.
KBH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in KB Home by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
