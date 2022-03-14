JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 884,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JSR stock remained flat at $$30.13 on Monday. JSR has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

