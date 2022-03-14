Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,265. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

