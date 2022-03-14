Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £876.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.58. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.