Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 121 ($1.59).
Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £876.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.58. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52.
Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
