K-Bro Linen (KBL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

KBL opened at C$34.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on KBL. TD Securities dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

