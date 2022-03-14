Katapult (KPLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KPLT opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
