Katapult (KPLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KPLT opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Katapult by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

