Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00172803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00367602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00054100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.