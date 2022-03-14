Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of KAIKY opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $37.76.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (Get Rating)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.