Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

