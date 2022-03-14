KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.57. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.