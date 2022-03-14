Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 5,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 169,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $823.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 291,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $14,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

