Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $130.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

KRYAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €138.00 ($150.00) to €125.00 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,058. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

