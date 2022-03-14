KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.03. 186,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

