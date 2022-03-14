Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Sells $250,984.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE KRC opened at $73.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.