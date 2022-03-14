Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Sells $250,984.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KRC opened at $73.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.