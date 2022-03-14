Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.87

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 89200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNBWY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

