Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

