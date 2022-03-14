Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.
Kirkland’s stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27.
In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
