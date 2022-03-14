Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. 16,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

