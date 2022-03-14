Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386. Koç Holding AS has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.
Koç Holding AS Company Profile (Get Rating)
