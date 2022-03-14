Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386. Koç Holding AS has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Koç Holding AS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

