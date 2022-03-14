Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. 167,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,442. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

