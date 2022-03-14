Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.04. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

