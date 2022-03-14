Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the February 13th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. 16,148,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

