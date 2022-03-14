Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 80,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117,627 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

