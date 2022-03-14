Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,995 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $35.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

