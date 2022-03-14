Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

