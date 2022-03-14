Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBNK opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $321.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

