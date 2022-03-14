Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.37 on Monday. Allbirds Inc has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

