Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.37 on Monday. Allbirds Inc has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Allbirds Profile (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.