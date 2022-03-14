Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,962,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.