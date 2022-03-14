Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $170.36 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

