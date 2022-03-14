Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37.

