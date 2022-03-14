Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $371,000 in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 90.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 91,711.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.20%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

