Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $72.32 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

