Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €101.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €101.38 ($110.19).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRN shares. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of KRN stock traded up €1.50 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €75.20 ($81.74). The stock had a trading volume of 29,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 12-month low of €64.30 ($69.89) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($108.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.86. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -226.51.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

