Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $300.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHNGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

