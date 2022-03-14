Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 33,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.